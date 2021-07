SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA cut the ribbon to officially open their newest retailer- Ardene!

The Canadian retailer is known for its fun, colorful and affordable selection. Through Sunday, the first 50 shoppers will receive a mystery gift card valued at between $5 and $50.

The brand has also recently expanded to include a menswear collection. They’re located across from Johnny Rockets in the old J. Crew location.