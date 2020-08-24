Destiny USA cutting back hours of operation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced it’s scaling back their hours of operation beginning Tuesday, August 25.
The mall will now open at 11 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will remain the same, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Destiny USA says the changes are being made based on feedback and input from tenants and guests.
Individual stores and restaurants may have different hours of operation. Check ahead before visiting the mall by visiting DestinyUSA.com’s directory.
