Destiny USA enacts mask requirement

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced on December 10 that it will require all visitors to wear masks beginning December 13, joining the likes of Wegmans and Tops. Aiden McGuire, Director of Corporate Communications at the Pyramid Management Group, provided us this statement:

The safety of our guests, tenants, and community partners at Destiny USA remains a top priority for us. In addition to doing our part by following the New York State’s guidance about COVID-19 protocols, we fully support the efforts of our tenants at Destiny USA to fulfill all State and local guidelines as they are announced. Beginning Monday, December 13, as per New York State mandate, all guests who visit Destiny USA will be required to wear masks. All health and safety protocols will remain in place at Destiny USA to ensure that all of our customers can enjoy a safe and memorable holiday shopping experience.

This comes in the wake of Governor Kathy Hochul announcing that state is requiring masks to be wore at all indoor venues.

“We are entering a time of uncertainty,” Gov. Hochul said Friday morning while speaking at the Lincoln Square Neighborhood Center at Goddard Riverside in New York City. “We can either plateau here or our cases can escalate beyond control. We are heading in an upward direction that I find is no longer sustainable.”

Now, if businesses implement a vaccine requirement, then those you have received the proper dosage can take off the mask. This measure is effective Dec. 13, 2021 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which the state will re-evaluate based on current conditions.