SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Monday, Destiny USA will begin operating under phase II of its reopening.

Hours will be changing to 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, adding two and a half hours to their hours of operation.

Sunday hours will remain 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Destiny began its phased reopening at the end of April.