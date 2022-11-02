SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The holiday season is upon us! Destiny USA is extending its hours to ensure shoppers have all the time necessary to pick the perfect gifts for their loved ones.

The shopping center will again be closed on Thanksgiving, November 24, but will reopen on Black Friday, the 25 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Want a place for your child to see Santa Claus? He will be returning to Destiny USA starting Friday, November 18 until Christmas Eve!

Below is a list of the holiday shopping and Santa Claus hours:

2022-09-19-DUSA-Holiday-Calendar-8.5×11 by NewsChannel 9 on Scribd

“Given some challenges with inflation and online shopping, we cannot stress enough how important it is for holiday shoppers to begin their holiday shopping earlier than usual to take advantage of incredible deals while they can,” said Alannah Gallagher, Director of Marketing at Destiny USA. “Our stores are stepping up with additional staff and seasonal employees, as well as running deals and discounts earlier in the season to help ensure customers have a successful holiday shopping experience.”