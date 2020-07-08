Destiny USA filter to be upgraded as Pyramid plans to reopen New York malls Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Pyramid Management Group confirms to NewsChannel 9 that it will reopen its malls across New York State on Friday.

Friday is the first eligible date shopping malls can reopen, as announced Wednesday by Governor Andrew Cuomo, contingent on the building’s air filters meet a certain standard.

Cuomo had been speculating for weeks prior that COVID-19 particles could spread within systems that recycle air, like air conditioners.

Filters are ranked on what’s called the MERV scale for how small of particles are filtered out. Cuomo is requiring MERV-11 or higher on the 13-level scale.

Sources confirm Destiny USA will replace its MERV-10 filters with MERV-11 in time for Friday’s reopening.

Pyramid released the following statement first to NewsChannel 9:

“The Governor’s announcement was great news for Pyramid’s tenants, their employees, our own employees, and all of the people living in the communities where our properties are located. With proper precautions in place and health and safety a top priority, we look forward to restoring our centers to their dominant positions as the economic drivers of their respective regions.



We applaud New Yorkers who have been adhering to social distancing guidelines under extremely difficult circumstances over the past four months. This has clearly driven the decline of COVID-19 cases across the State. We are ecstatic to welcome them back safely and responsibly to our properties, and pledge to continue to do our part moving forward.



We look forward to re-opening our properties on Friday across New York State.“