Destiny USA guarantees a white Christmas with indoor snow show

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people may be hoping for a white Christmas, but Destiny USA is guaranteeing there will be one.
The mall is set to have an encore of the incredible indoor snow show on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m.
The mall will feature the show at the Center Atrium along with a half hour tribute to holiday movies and music aired on an LED big screen.
You can also submit your favorite winter or holiday photos on the NewsChannel 9 app, and they’ll be shown on the big screen as the snow falls.
