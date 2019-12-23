Destiny USA guarantees a white Christmas with indoor snow show

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people may be hoping for a white Christmas, but Destiny USA is guaranteeing there will be one.

The mall is set to have an encore of the incredible indoor snow show on Christmas Day at 4:30 p.m.

The mall will feature the show at the Center Atrium along with a half hour tribute to holiday movies and music aired on an LED big screen.

You can also submit your favorite winter or holiday photos on the NewsChannel 9 app, and they’ll be shown on the big screen as the snow falls.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9