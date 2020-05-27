Interactive Maps

Destiny USA hasn’t released its formal reopening plan, but shares ‘Healthy Shopper Guidelines’ poster

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will be eligible to reopen to in-person shoppers when Central New York enters Phase Two on Friday, but mall managers have not said exactly when the mall will reopen.

While all Phase Two businesses wait for the formal guidelines and documents from New York State, the mall is not sharing details on its reopening plan.

The Onondaga County Executive has said Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, has seen and critiqued the plan.

On Wednesday, Destiny USA shared it’s “Healthy Shopper Guidelines,” a poster that will presumably be displayed throughout the mall.

Some Destiny USA restaurants have done curbside service throughout the pandemic and some stores, like LEGO and Pottery Barn, added a similar service as allowed in Phase One.

Phase Two will include all retail stores and the interior of the mall, but it’s not known which stores will be ready or willing.

Restaurant dining rooms will have to wait until Phase Three and the mall’s entertainment venues will need to wait for Phase Four.

Stay Connected