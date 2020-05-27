SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will be eligible to reopen to in-person shoppers when Central New York enters Phase Two on Friday, but mall managers have not said exactly when the mall will reopen.
While all Phase Two businesses wait for the formal guidelines and documents from New York State, the mall is not sharing details on its reopening plan.
The Onondaga County Executive has said Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta, has seen and critiqued the plan.
On Wednesday, Destiny USA shared it’s “Healthy Shopper Guidelines,” a poster that will presumably be displayed throughout the mall.
Some Destiny USA restaurants have done curbside service throughout the pandemic and some stores, like LEGO and Pottery Barn, added a similar service as allowed in Phase One.
Phase Two will include all retail stores and the interior of the mall, but it’s not known which stores will be ready or willing.
Restaurant dining rooms will have to wait until Phase Three and the mall’s entertainment venues will need to wait for Phase Four.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Florida lawmakers celebrate space launch return to the state
- Pandemic exposes ‘our health system does not serve all’
- Virginia lawmakers want House and Senate leadership to include USPS in next relief package
- Man rescued near Salmon Creek Falls on Wednesday after falling almost 20 feet
- Destiny USA hasn’t released its formal reopening plan, but shares ‘Healthy Shopper Guidelines’ poster
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App