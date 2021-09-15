Destiny USA holds job fair Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will hold an in-person job fair on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Destiny USA’s Canyon.

The Get Hired Job Fair, sponsored by Nascentia Health, Rapid Response Monitoring, and NY National Guard, is an opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses that need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates of all skill levels.

Below is a list of businesses from Destiny USA and throughout the Central New York Community that will be in attendance at the Get Hired Job Fair:



Employers in Central New York

Amazon

Arc of Onondaga

ARISE

Byrne Dairy

Cayuga Centers

Centro

CINTAS

CR Fletcher

DOT Foods

Embassy Suites by Hilton

Helio Health

H.O.M.E. Inc.

Loretto

Marquardt Switch

Nascentia

NY Army/National Guard

Oneonta JobCorp

Rapid Response Monitoring

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS)

UniFirst

United Healthcare

UPS

United States Postal Service

University Hospital Nursing

Upstate Farms Dairy

Destiny USA Venues

