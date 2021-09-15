Destiny USA holds job fair Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will hold an in-person job fair on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Destiny USA’s Canyon.
The Get Hired Job Fair, sponsored by Nascentia Health, Rapid Response Monitoring, and NY National Guard, is an opportunity for local employers to interview, hire workers, and help job seekers connect with businesses that need their skills. Employers from a variety of industries will be in attendance looking for candidates of all skill levels.
Below is a list of businesses from Destiny USA and throughout the Central New York Community that will be in attendance at the Get Hired Job Fair:
Employers in Central New York
- Amazon
- Arc of Onondaga
- ARISE
- Byrne Dairy
- Cayuga Centers
- Centro
- CINTAS
- CR Fletcher
- DOT Foods
- Embassy Suites by Hilton
- Helio Health
- H.O.M.E. Inc.
- Loretto
- Marquardt Switch
- Nascentia
- NY Army/National Guard
- Oneonta JobCorp
- Rapid Response Monitoring
- Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists (SOS)
- UniFirst
- United Healthcare
- UPS
- United States Postal Service
- University Hospital Nursing
- Upstate Farms Dairy
Destiny USA Venues
- 110 Grill
- Anthropologie
- Apex Entertainment
- Eddie Bauer
- FootAction
- Fossil
- H&M
- HUGO BOSS
- Kay Jewelers
- LensCrafters
- Macy’s
- Michael Kors
- Pandora
- PINK
- PF Chang’s
- Regal
- Ride & Thrill
- RPM Raceway
- Sip Sip Hooray
- TGI Fridays
- Torrid
- Victoria’s Secret