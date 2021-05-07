Destiny USA hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic and offering perks for getting vaccinated

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is hosting a vaccine clinic on Friday, May 7 and Saturday May 8, and multiple stores are offering perks as incentives to get your shot.

Claires is offering 20% off regularly priced items, and Cinnabon is offering a free cinnabon with purchase of any of their blended beverages.

To get your vaccine, the process is simple. Just pick up an informational sheet provided, fill it out, go to the processing station, then you’ll be able to receive your shot.

Mayor Ben Walsh says that there are about 600 shots readily available for Friday and Satuday, and just over 100 have been given out today of the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine. Appointments are encouraged, but not required to receive the vaccine.

“There’s no time like the present, that’s really what were trying to accomplish here. If people are out, you have to run some errands, you’re doing some shopping, you don’t have to go out of your way. You can go right out here to the mall, you can get your shot, its Johnson and Johnson, its one and done,” said Mayor Walsh.

The clinic goes until 5 p.m. on Friday and there is another from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.