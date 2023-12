SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is partnering with the Corning Museum of Glass for a free glass-blowing demonstration on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Demonstrations will go on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Canyon at Destiny USA as spectators will watch Eric Goldschmidt, a master flame worker at the museum, work with molten glass. Goldschmidt will narrate his demonstrations as well.

This event is free and open to the public.