Destiny USA hosting several winter break events this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has a number of events to keep you busy indoors during this winter break.
WonderWorks Science Week begins on Monday and goes through Friday.
WonderWorks is hosting a full week of STEM activities for kids.
The LEGO store is also hosting a building event on Thursday.
For adults, 110 Grill is hosting a Paint and Sip event on Sunday.
WonderWorks is also hosting a Family Fun Day on Sunday. For information on tickets, click here.
