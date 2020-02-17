Destiny USA hosting several winter break events this week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has a number of events to keep you busy indoors during this winter break.

WonderWorks Science Week begins on Monday and goes through Friday.

WonderWorks is hosting a full week of STEM activities for kids.

The LEGO store is also hosting a building event on Thursday.

For adults, 110 Grill is hosting a Paint and Sip event on Sunday.

WonderWorks is also hosting a Family Fun Day on Sunday. For information on tickets, click here.

