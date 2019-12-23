Destiny USA hours for Christmas Eve

|Syracuse, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Destiny USA is open on Christmas Eve for shoppers who need last-minute gifts for the holiday. Most retail stores are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with some location opening at 7 a.m. and others closing at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Please note dining and entertainment venues are open later in the evening.
Here are a few select locations and their Christmas Eve hours.
- Abercrombie & Fitch: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Best Buy: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Finger Lakes Coffee Roasters: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Franciscan Place: Closed
- JC Penney: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Liberty Travel: 10 a.m – 3 p.m.
- Lord + Taylor: 7 a.m – 7 p.m.
- Macy’s: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Microsoft: 10 a.m – 5 p.m.
- Old Navy: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
If those last-minute shoppers also need their gifts wrapped, they’re in luck; “Wrapsody” has three locations throughout Destiny USA offering gift-wrapping to customers through December 24th. All donations to Wrapsody will benefit Hope for Bereaved, Clear Path for Veterans and the National Council for Negro Women.
