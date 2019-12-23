Destiny USA hours for Christmas Eve

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- A Fulton family of 12 is now moved from their home after a fire tore through its walls on Saturday. They lost everything they owned. But now, the community is stepping in, stopping by Fairgrieve Elementary School, leaving behind hundreds of donations for a family now suddenly in need.

"I'm still in awe to look around and to have everybody come together so quickly, it just, it's amazing," said Shakeemah Hordge, who is part of a family that lost their home.