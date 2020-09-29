Destiny USA hours return to normal on Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After receiving feedback from tenants and guests, Destiny USA will be returning to normal hours of operation on Friday, October 2. Normal hours of operation are:

10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

“It’s time,” said Rob Schoeneck, General Manager at Destiny USA. “Based on the pent-up demand we continue to see at Destiny USA, combined with valuable feedback we’ve received from our tenants and guests, we’re returning to our normal hours of operation while keeping the health and safety of everyone our top priority.”

