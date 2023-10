SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA reopened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, after a suspicious package outside of Nordstrom Rack caused the mall to go into lockdown about an hour earlier, around 4 p.m.

Syracuse police said their Hazardous Device Unit inspected the package and found it to be safe and not a threat.

The mall evacuated the areas near Nordstrom Rack as SPD investigated. The old part of the remained open, according to SPD.