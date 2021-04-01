Destiny USA introduces Spring Breakout Grand Giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is looking to make your next meal at the mall: Introducing the Spring Breakout Grand Giveaway, By eating at the mall, you could win $1,000.

Here is how it works. Visit participating restaurants at the mall and scan their QR code for your chance to win. The more places you visit and scan, the more chances you’ll have to win. Everyone who enters the giveaway will receive exclusive deals by email.

The promotion runs through June 30.

Participating Venues

Dining:

Burger King

Cantina Laredo

Cinnabon

Margaritaville

Syracuse’s Original Carmelcorn

TGI Friday’s

U Tea

World of Beer

Entertainment: