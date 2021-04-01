Destiny USA introduces Spring Breakout Grand Giveaway

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is looking to make your next meal at the mall: Introducing the Spring Breakout Grand Giveaway, By eating at the mall, you could win $1,000.

Here is how it works. Visit participating restaurants at the mall and scan their QR code for your chance to win. The more places you visit and scan, the more chances you’ll have to win. Everyone who enters the giveaway will receive exclusive deals by email. 

The promotion runs through June 30.

Participating Venues

Dining:

  • Burger King
  • Cantina Laredo
  • Cinnabon
  • Margaritaville
  • Syracuse’s Original Carmelcorn
  • TGI Friday’s
  • U Tea
  • World of Beer

Entertainment:

  • 5 Wits
  • Billy Beez
  • Destiny USA’s Antique Carousel
  • Escape the Mystery Room
  • Journey VR
  • Museum of Intrigue
  • Ride & Thrill
  • WonderWorks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area