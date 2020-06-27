Destiny USA location among Microsoft store closures

(WSYR-TV) — Microsoft is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that it’s closing all of its physical stores around the world, including the one at Destiny USA.
It comes as the software giant shuttered its locations and went online only when the pandemic hit.
There is no word on how many local employees will be affected.
However, Microsoft said all employees will have the opportunity to remain with the company.
