SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a successful first clinic, destiny USA will offer another free vaccination clinic. It will take place on Friday, from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

They’ll still be offering the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine as well. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ups are also an option. The mall will continue to offer discounts and special offers for all those who get a vaccine.