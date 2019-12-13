Destiny USA offering extended holiday hours

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is offering extended hours to accommodate shoppers as we get closer to the holiday.
Beginning Monday, the mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Beginning next Friday, December 20 through Monday, December 23, the mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
There will also be gift wrapping stations available for shoppers.
