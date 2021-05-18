Destiny USA offers third vaccine clinic, now administering Pfizer to ages 12 and up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a successful first two clinics, Destiny USA is coming back for more this weekend. The mall is offering a third COVID-19 vaccine clinic this weekend, but this time, for teens as young as 12 years old.

They’ll be administering the Pfizer vaccine this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parental consent will be required for teens under 18, and appointments can be made through wegmans online, but walk-ups will also be welcomed.

Just like the last two clinics, Destiny will be offering discounts and special offers for anyone who gets vaccinated at their clinic.