Destiny USA opens mall’s 1st ever liquor store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has opened its first-ever liquor store on the mall’s 30th anniversary.

On this day 30 years ago, Carousel Center opened its doors for the first time. The shopping center had 120 stores, including a unique mix of discount and upscale department stores. The mall also featured a fully functional and restored 1908 PTC antique carousel. pic.twitter.com/EdP4Owp6cT — Destiny USA (@destinyusa) October 15, 2020

Sip Sip Hooray will supply both local and international brands of wines, spirits and liquors.

They will also be offering discounts over the next week to celebrate.

Join us for the official Sip Sip Hooray grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony tomorrow! 🍷🍷



Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020

Time: 11:30 am

Location: First level, Carousel entrance, across from Panera Bread pic.twitter.com/TmmX2MO9nX — Destiny USA (@destinyusa) October 14, 2020

You can find Sip Sip Hooray on the first level of the mall near Panera Bread.