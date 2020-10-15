Destiny USA opens mall’s 1st ever liquor store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has opened its first-ever liquor store on the mall’s 30th anniversary.
Sip Sip Hooray will supply both local and international brands of wines, spirits and liquors.
They will also be offering discounts over the next week to celebrate.
You can find Sip Sip Hooray on the first level of the mall near Panera Bread.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- While the Bills passing attack has been the focus, they also look to improve the run game
- Republicans push towards confirming Barrett to SCOTUS
- Oneida County reports possible COVID-19 exposures at businesses and several bus routes
- Potential COVID-19 exposure to public at YBR Casino in Chittenango
- FDA warning: New recall for hand sanitizer after Poison control officials warned it could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App