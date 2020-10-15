Destiny USA opens mall’s 1st ever liquor store

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has opened its first-ever liquor store on the mall’s 30th anniversary.

Sip Sip Hooray will supply both local and international brands of wines, spirits and liquors.

They will also be offering discounts over the next week to celebrate.

You can find Sip Sip Hooray on the first level of the mall near Panera Bread.

