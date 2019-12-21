Destiny USA owner claims, ‘There has been a substation at Destiny for over 20 years’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the eve of the busiest shopping weekend of the year, most people will head to Destiny USA, not scared away by the gang shooting on Black Friday, but others are still skipping a trip to the mall.

Here’s more of Andrew Donovan’s rare and exclusive interview with the mall’s owner, who claims Destiny USA already has a police substation.

Donovan asks, “Are you willing to go the next step and put a public police station in the mall?”

Steve Congel, Destiny USA’s owner, responds, “There has been a substation at Destiny for over 20 years. It’s there, It’s in the mall today. It’s actively used today. So there has been a substation for quite some time.”

Donovan then asks Congel if he can see the substation.

“Let me check with Syracuse PD and our own PD, but it’s there doing its job for a long, long time.” Congel said.

That’s the first time NewsChannel 9 has ever heard that claim, after years of debating the need for a substation right in the mall. The difference might come down to the definition.

Police officers have a workspace in the basement of the mall for paperwork or to detain suspects, but it isn’t open to the public. Substation more often refers to a labeled storefront, open to the public, like the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office we toured at Eastview Mall in Rochester.

Mayor Ben Walsh did ask Congel about that kind of substation.

“I raised it, we talked about it. No decisions were made. There was no firm no’s or yes’s, so it continues to be among many options that we’re exploring to ensure the mall is safe,” Walsh said.

Pyramid owns three malls with substations that are listed on that malls’ directories online, Sangertown Square in New Hartford, Crossgates outside of Albany and Poughkeepsie Galleria. Destiny USA’s website has no such reference.

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan

More from NewsChannel 9: