Destiny USA owners: Mall will reopen on Saturday morning

Pyramid Companies, which owns Destiny USA, says the mall will reopen on Saturday morning, following a shooting in the food court on Friday evening, which sent a man in his early 20s to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds to his leg.

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, Pyramid calls the shooting “an unfortunate and isolated incident between two known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat to the property. “

Read the full statement below:

“This evening’s unfortunate and isolated incident at Destiny USA was between two known acquaintances and not a random act or part of any intentional threat against the property. The altercation resulted in the discharge of a firearm inside our facility and injury to one of the two individuals. Law enforcement officials and Destiny USA personnel were already onsite at the time of the incident inside the facility, and along with our tenants, immediately engaged in a comprehensive, routinely practiced and programmed response to address the incident. As such, Destiny USA immediately went into lockdown. At this time, no arrest has been made, but law enforcement officials are confident the suspect has vacated the property. As such, the facility is no longer in lockdown, and all guests and tenants will be allowed to vacate the property. Destiny USA will be closing for the evening and reopening in the morning while we work closely with law enforcement officials in the full investigation of this incident.”

Pyramid Companies