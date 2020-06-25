Destiny USA owners: ‘Simply false’ that mall air conditioning spreads virus more than at other businesses

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA’s owners are challenging a concern raised by Governor Andrew Cuomo that air conditioning and heating systems in shopping centers are more likely to spread coronavirus than similar systems in other businesses.

At a briefing in New York City Wednesday, the Governor said: “There are some reports that malls, bars, certain social clubs with air conditioning, that air conditioning may not be cleansing the air of the virus, and just recirculating the virus. We’re studying that. as soon as we get some more information, we’ll make an informed decision.”

Visiting Syracuse on Wednesday, Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul raised similar concerns when asked why the mall’s restaurants aren’t allowed to open when smaller-sized restaurants she visited already had.

The Governor didn’t explicitly say the air conditioning concerns are the sole reason for keeping malls closed or that it isn’t a concern in businesses already reopened.

In a statement, mall owners Pyramid Management Group, claim: “While we can appreciate the State’s concern about the public’s health and safety, any reporting that suggests that HVAC systems within enclosed shopping centers are more likely to distribute the virus than HVAC systems within restaurants, barbershops, office buildings, museums, and freestanding retailers already open like Target, Wal Mart, Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx (and others) is simply false.”

It continues: “The quality of overall air circulation in our shopping centers, which also benefit from considerable open and airy corridors, is as good or better than those venues that have been allowed to re-open. Numerous health and safety experts support the view that enclosed shopping centers present no greater risk of spreading the virus through their HVAC systems than standalone, freestanding retailers’ locations (see citation below). If anything, the relative risk within our airy, enclosed malls may in fact be lower as we have done more than is necessary based on health and safety recommendations to improve the existing air filtration systems within our shopping centers to bolster the quality of airflow within our centers.”

When retail stores in the Central New York region were allowed to reopen in Phase 2, expectations of mall managers, mall tenants, and local government leaders that Destiny USA could follow suit were dashed by a state executive order keeping malls closed.

The same closure of restaurants in the mall continued into Phase 3 as stand-alone restaurants reopened around Central New York.

Tenants who own small businesses within Destiny USA, such as the owner of the University Sports Shop and owner of World of Beer, have been vocal that they feel unfairly targeted for having businesses in an enclosed mall.

Last week, local assembly members Bill Magnarelli, Al Stirpe, and Pam Hunter, stood outside Destiny USA demanding the state offer clarity and a timeline as to when malls can reopen.

