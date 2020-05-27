Destiny USA provides curbside pickup for retailers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In accordance with New York State guidance for businesses reopening in Phase One, Destiny USA is providing curbside pickup for customers.

Curbside pickup will be available during reduced hours of operation.

Mondays through Saturdays, customers can pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Sundays, pickup is available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for retailers may vary from the mall’s hours.

Retailers will have specific entrances for curbside pickup.

CAROUSEL ENTRANCE

Carhartt Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Charleys Philly Steaks Daily: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



LEGO® Monday & Tuesday: Closed Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Pandora: Orders can be placed via phone only Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Panera Bread Monday – Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Pottery Barn Daily: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



William Sonoma Daily: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.



Zumiez Daily: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



DICK’S SPORTING GOODS ENTRANCE

Dick’s Sporting Goods Daily: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.



HIAWATHA BOULEVARD ENTRANCE

PF Chang’s Daily: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.



VALET PARKING ENTRANCE

The Cheesecake Factory Daily: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.



World of Beer Monday – Wednesday: closed Thursday – Saturday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.



UPPER PARKING DECK

Apple Monday – Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.



Best Buy Daily: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.



For more information regarding other retailers and their hours of operation visit Curbside@Destiny.

Visitors to Destiny USA are asked to follow new “Healthy Shopper Guidelines“.