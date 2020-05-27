Interactive Maps

Destiny USA provides curbside pickup for retailers

Local News
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In accordance with New York State guidance for businesses reopening in Phase One, Destiny USA is providing curbside pickup for customers.

Curbside pickup will be available during reduced hours of operation.

Mondays through Saturdays, customers can pickup between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

On Sundays, pickup is available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours for retailers may vary from the mall’s hours.

Retailers will have specific entrances for curbside pickup.

CAROUSEL ENTRANCE

  • Carhartt
    • Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Charleys Philly Steaks
    • Daily: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • LEGO®
    • Monday & Tuesday: Closed
    • Wednesday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Pandora: Orders can be placed via phone only
    • Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Panera Bread
    • Monday – Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Pottery Barn
    • Daily: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • William Sonoma
    • Daily: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Zumiez
    • Daily: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

DICK’S SPORTING GOODS ENTRANCE

  • Dick’s Sporting Goods
    • Daily: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

HIAWATHA BOULEVARD ENTRANCE

  • PF Chang’s
    • Daily: 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

VALET PARKING ENTRANCE

  • The Cheesecake Factory
    • Daily: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • World of Beer
    • Monday – Wednesday: closed
    • Thursday – Saturday: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

UPPER PARKING DECK

  • Apple
    • Monday – Saturday: 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Best Buy
    • Daily: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information regarding other retailers and their hours of operation visit Curbside@Destiny.

Visitors to Destiny USA are asked to follow new “Healthy Shopper Guidelines“.

