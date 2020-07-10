Destiny USA reopens to shoppers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, Destiny USA reopened to shoppers for the first time in nearly four months. NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan was at the mall to explain what Destiny USA had to do to get the green light to reopen.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- WATCH: Another day of 90°+ heat Friday, some relief this weekend
- Tips On Beating The Heat – From The Animals At Rosamond Gifford Zoo
- Year-Round Relaxation With A Spa
- CenterState CEO hosts PPE toolkit giveaway for small businesses
- Assemblyman Barclay calling for action to address rise in crime
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App