Destiny USA retail stores can reopen with Phase Two

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A building that’s been open almost every day since it was built is preparing to reopen again after a more than two-month shutdown.

Destiny USA, ShoppingTown and Great Northern malls were closed on March 18 by an Onondaga County Executive Order.

County Executive Ryan McMahon is confident Phase Two will take effect Friday, exactly two weeks after Phase One took effect.

McMahon says only a slight uptick in community-spread coronavirus can be blamed on Phase One, but Phase Two is a step even closer to normal.

The executive says the Onondaga County Health Department is reviewing Destiny USA’s plan for social distancing enforcement, mask requirements and sanitization policies.

Some Destiny USA restaurants have done curb-side service throughout the pandemic and some stores, like LEGO and Pottery Barn, added a similar service as allowed in Phase One.

Phase Two will include all retail stores and the interior of the mall.

Restaurant dining rooms will have to wait until Phase Three and the mall’s entertainment venues will need to wait for Phase Four.