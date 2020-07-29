Destiny USA returns to normal hours of operation on August 3

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, August 3, Destiny USA will return to normal hours of operation:
- Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
As always, some stores and restaurants will have hours that vary.
Destiny USA continues to enforce sanitizing policies, along with Healthy Shopper Guidelines that include:
- Wash your hands
- Wear a mask
- Keep practicing social distancing
- Stay home if you’re sick
