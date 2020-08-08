SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man who was part of the 2019 Black Friday shooting at Destiny USA has been sentenced.
Kyree Truax got seven years in exchange for his guilty plea for possession an illegal gun and shooting a rival gang member at Destiny USA.
That shooting sent shoppers fleeing from the area near the food court on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
The man who was wounded, Devar Williams, faces a murder charge for the Rye Day shooting in June that killed a teen and injured eight others.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Who will Biden pick? Democratic lawmakers weigh in on possible VP picks
- 101 Tijuana churches to reopen Aug. 15 with COVID-19 safety measures in place, bishop says
- Destiny USA shooter sentenced to 7 years
- Doctors Without Borders: Fewer migrants heading north seeking asylum
- Former Syracuse chemistry teacher designs ‘talkable’ mask for teachers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App