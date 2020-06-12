Destiny USA tenants begging to reopen

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of Destiny USA is still closed and mall owners are not happy about it.

The operators of more than 40 food and beverage businesses inside the mall who cannot open under Phase Three said the state is not being fair.

Those operators are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow them to reopen immediately.

“It’s almost laughable that you have a two million square foot facility and say there’s not enough space,” said Neil Patel, owner of World of Beer.

Restaurant owners inside the mall said they have met all safety and social distancing protocols and if they are not allowed to open soon their businesses could be in serious jeopardy.