Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Destiny USA tenants begging to reopen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Destiny USA _-5544580784849927735

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Most of Destiny USA is still closed and mall owners are not happy about it.

The operators of more than 40 food and beverage businesses inside the mall who cannot open under Phase Three said the state is not being fair.

Those operators are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to allow them to reopen immediately.

“It’s almost laughable that you have a two million square foot facility and say there’s not enough space,” said Neil Patel, owner of World of Beer.

Restaurant owners inside the mall said they have met all safety and social distancing protocols and if they are not allowed to open soon their businesses could be in serious jeopardy.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected