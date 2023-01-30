SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a job? Destiny USA has you covered with their Get Hired Job Fair!

Sponsored by New York Army National Guard and Baxter Healthcare, the free in-person fair will be held on Wednesday, February 22 from 2-6 p.m. at the Canyon in Destiny USA.

Have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with a variety of employers and show off your skills!

Destiny USA says that many different industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Participating Employers:

NY Army National Guard

Baxter Healthcare

PPC Broadband, Inc

NYS OPWDD

Allied Universal

Helio Health

CNY Regional Information Center

AMAZON

Drivers Village

Emerald City Window Cleaning

Crouse Health

Upstate University Hospital

Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists

Spectrum

KPH Healthcare Services

Oswego County

Office of Children and Family Services

Syracuse Community Health

Comfort Systems USA Syracuse

Agrana Fruit US

Rapid Response Monitoring

The Grand Healthcare System

Upstate Farms Dairy

Suit-Kote Corp.

St. Joesph’s Health

Advocates Incorporated

Romano Auto Dealerships

Byrne Dairy

Get your resumes ready and head on over to the Get Hired Job Fair!