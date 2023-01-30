SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a job? Destiny USA has you covered with their Get Hired Job Fair!

Sponsored by New York Army National Guard and Baxter Healthcare, the free in-person fair will be held on Wednesday, February 22 from 2-6 p.m. at the Canyon in Destiny USA.

Have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with a variety of employers and show off your skills!

Destiny USA says that many different industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.

Participating Employers:

  • NY Army National Guard
  • Baxter Healthcare
  • PPC Broadband, Inc
  • NYS OPWDD
  • Allied Universal
  • Helio Health
  • CNY Regional Information Center
  • AMAZON
  • Drivers Village
  • Emerald City Window Cleaning
  • Crouse Health
  • Upstate University Hospital
  • Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
  • Spectrum
  • KPH Healthcare Services
  • Oswego County
  • Office of Children and Family Services
  • Syracuse Community Health
  • Comfort Systems USA Syracuse
  • Agrana Fruit US
  • Rapid Response Monitoring
  • The Grand Healthcare System
  • Upstate Farms Dairy
  • Suit-Kote Corp.
  • St. Joesph’s Health
  • Advocates Incorporated
  • Romano Auto Dealerships
  • Byrne Dairy

Get your resumes ready and head on over to the Get Hired Job Fair!