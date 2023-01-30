SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for a job? Destiny USA has you covered with their Get Hired Job Fair!
Sponsored by New York Army National Guard and Baxter Healthcare, the free in-person fair will be held on Wednesday, February 22 from 2-6 p.m. at the Canyon in Destiny USA.
Have the opportunity to speak face-to-face with a variety of employers and show off your skills!
Destiny USA says that many different industries will be in attendance looking for candidates at all skill levels.
Participating Employers:
- NY Army National Guard
- Baxter Healthcare
- PPC Broadband, Inc
- NYS OPWDD
- Allied Universal
- Helio Health
- CNY Regional Information Center
- AMAZON
- Drivers Village
- Emerald City Window Cleaning
- Crouse Health
- Upstate University Hospital
- Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists
- Spectrum
- KPH Healthcare Services
- Oswego County
- Office of Children and Family Services
- Syracuse Community Health
- Comfort Systems USA Syracuse
- Agrana Fruit US
- Rapid Response Monitoring
- The Grand Healthcare System
- Upstate Farms Dairy
- Suit-Kote Corp.
- St. Joesph’s Health
- Advocates Incorporated
- Romano Auto Dealerships
- Byrne Dairy
Get your resumes ready and head on over to the Get Hired Job Fair!