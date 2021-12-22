Destiny USA to host pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will host a pop-up vaccination clinic free of cost from 12:00 pm- 7:00 pm Thursday, December 23 at Canyon.

In partnership with New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, New York State Department of Health, and VIP StarNetwork, Destiny USA will be distributing vaccinations and booster shots to the public.

Children aged 12 years + are eligible for vaccines, and children aged 16 years + are eligible for boosters.

Walkins only are accepted, and no appointment is necessary.

Anyone in attendance is encouraged to bring their insurance card and current vaccination card. Parental consent is required for children under the age of 18.