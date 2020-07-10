Destiny USA to reopen on Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will reopen on Friday as the governor gave the go-ahead on Wednesday, but the state didn’t release all the rules in writing until Thursday.

At 11 a.m., people will be back inside of Destiny USA for the first time since the middle of March. While inside of the mall, visitors will be required to wear a mask.

There are visual reminders for people to make sure they are social distancing.

Work on the air conditioner filters continued on Thursday and the mall plans to comply with the 50 percent capacity limit.

There will also be several places where visitors can apply hand sanitizer.

One big change that people will notice right away is there will be no food court. The state said no to common eating areas in the mall.

It is important for visitors to know that if you don’t wear a mask, you will not be allowed in.

All employees are doing daily health screenings as part of the reopening.

It is unknown when Great Northern Mall will reopen and the county executive doesn’t think Shoppingtown will pay to upgrade its filter.