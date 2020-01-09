Closings
Destiny USA to strictly enforce no smoking policy

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA wants to remind its employees and shoppers that the mall is a smoke-free property, and they will be strictly enforcing their rule.

The mall says several employees have been smoking in back hallways recently, and that violates Onondaga County’s fire code.

This year, Destiny USA is enforcing a strict zero tolerance policy for smoking.

Anyone caught will be banned from the mall for a year, and that includes employees which would mean you couldn’t return or go back to work.

