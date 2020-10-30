Destiny USA will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA has announced new hours and initiatives to make the 2020 holiday season safe and memorable.

“We are seeing the early deals/shoppers and encouraged by many of our tenants’ plans to break up the traditional, day-only, Black Friday,” said Nikita Jankowski, the company’s Marketing Director. “The spread-out sales days should help minimize lines and crowds.”

Jankowski said that for the first time in several years, Destiny USA will follow fellow industry leaders by closing on Thanksgiving Day.

Despite that, the mall will be open on Black Friday from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. See the rest of the 2020 holiday hours below, provided by Destiny USA:

Masks and social distancing will continue to be required to enter the mall and guests are encouraged to follow the Healthy Shopper Guidelines, which you can find below from Destiny USA: