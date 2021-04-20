Destiny USA will begin expanding hours of operation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA announced on Tuesday that it will slowly increase its hours of operation as more businesses reopen, customer traffic increases, and New York State vaccination efforts ramp up.

The first expansion in hours begins Friday, April 23.

Monday – Wednesday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Thursday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

“Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at Destiny USA, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of movie theatres and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days,” said Nikita Jankowski, Marketing Director at Destiny USA.

On June 28, Destiny USA plans to expand hours once again.

Monday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Destiny USA is reminding guests that restaurant venues may continue to be open later than the mall itself. Guests are encouraged to call ahead or visit the center’s online directory here.