Destiny USA won’t hold annual trick-or-treating event, will have other activities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA will not hold its annual trick-or-treating event on Halloween, but there will be some things offered by a few tenants.

APEX Entertainment is hosting a 15-day costume contest with Frightmare Farms. The Pic or Treat Costume Contest is for children of all ages and their families.

Families should submit photos taken at APEX for a chance to win a $500 gift card to APEX. You can also submit a photo from home for a chance to win prizes worth up to $50.

The winners run until Oct. 31 and winners will be chosen on Nov. 6.

110 Grill will be offering a free meal to children on Halloween with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Regal will be showing seasonal movies like Monsters, Inc. for $5 per ticket. Concessions will be open and you can order through the Regal app.

The Central New York State Welcome Center and Taste NY will have 10% off all candy items.

Destiny USA will also be sending emails with deals to those who are subscribed. If you would like to subscribe to their emails, click here.