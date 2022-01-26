Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 4 missing Skaneateles children

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating Karah Hunt (age 4), Korina Hunt (age 6), Kaden Hunt (age 8), and Kaia Hunt (age 13), all from 4220 Jordan Road in the Town of Skaneateles.

Below are images and descriptions of the missing children:

First photo – Karah Hunt (4) white female 3’6″, 35 lbs, curly blonde, blue eyes

Second photo – Korina Hunt (6) white female 3’9″, 40 lbs, curly blonde, blue eyes

Third photo – Kaden Hunt (8) white male 4’6″ 60 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes

Forth photo – Kaia Hunt (13) white female 5’3″ 135 lbs, brown, blue eyes, glasses

Karah

Korina

Kaden

Kaia

The 4 siblings were last seen on January 12 during a welfare check after allegations of abuse occurring inside the residence. Since then, a Family Court Judge issued a court order for the removal of the children by Onondaga County Child Protective Services.

The parents of the children have refused to cooperate with authorities or provide the children’s whereabouts.

Detectives are actively investigating the disappearance and request anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Hunt children to contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.