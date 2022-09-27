(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s detectives arrested 33-year-old Curtis Hudgins of Syracuse for the connection to a deadly shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 inside a home in the Village of Solvay.

Deputies say Hudgins was apprehended without incident on Tuesday morning, September 27 in the 2400 block of Midland Ave in the City of Syracuse.

He was charged with the following:

Murder in the second degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

The suspect is accused of a shooting that took place on Saturday, September 24 where deputies found a man in his 30s dead in the 300 block of Charles Ave.

The shooting is still under investigation, which they believe is the result of a domestic incident between Hudgins and a woman of the Charles Ave home, detectives and members of the Solvay Police Department said.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office says Hudgins will be arraigned sometime Tuesday evening in Centralized Arraignment Court.