Detectives still trying to find Carol Ryan’s killer, 25 years after her brutal death

JAMESVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Scenes from September 1996 held clues during the very first search into who killed Carol Ryan. Her death was horrific, found by a fisherman off of Route 91 in the driveway of the County Highway Garage.

She was still alive, naked, and beaten, with extensive injuries caused by an explosive device. She died at the hospital.

It haunts her son every day. He reached out to the media five years ago.

“I have a picture of my mom, right next to my coffee pot, because it’s the first thing I do in the morning, say good morning every morning to her and there’s not a day that passes that I don’t,” said Shawn Hamilton.

Hamilton told NewsChannel 9 that routine hasn’t changed 25 years later, and he refuses to give up hope that his mom’s killer will be caught.

“We’re constantly meeting to discuss new avenues, the gentlemen sitting here with me, recently took over the case, but I can tell you just in the recent time that they have taken over, we’ve met with our lab partners, and DA partners to discuss the case,” said Captain Brogan.

Carol Ryan was last seen alive on James Street in Eastwood, having just left the East Room Bar at closing time- 2 a.m. Hours later, she was left to die in Jamesville.

Detectives have chased hundreds of leads that have even taken them out of state, and they’re ready to chase new ones.

Personal situations change, technology improves, and the one constant is the determination by detectives and her son to find Carol Ryan’s killer.