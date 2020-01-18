Detectives: The search continues for tire thieves

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The search continues for suspects who swiped sets of tires from several spots in Central New York.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout after several cars had their tires and rims stripped and stolen while parked at apartment complexes.

Six incidents have been reported to the police. Five of those were in the Liverpool area and one was on Onondaga Hill.

The suspect left the vehicles up on blocks. All of the incidents happened early in the morning Saturday and Sunday.

John Graziano, owner of G&V Auto Care in Liverpool showed NewsChannel 9 how fast someone can remove tires with the right tools.

It took two people 45 seconds to get all four tires off a car. It was on a lift, which does play a factor. Graziano says a standard jack would add some time, but says it can be done in less than five minutes.

Anyone with information can call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3051.

