SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is closing the Market Street side of City Hall to traffic on Thursday.

East Washington Street to East Water Street will be closed to all traffic until approximately 5 p.m. as crews repair a 6-inch water main pipe.

Detour signs will be posted directing traffic throughout the area. On-street parking options along East Washington Street, East Water Street, and Montgomery Street will be available.