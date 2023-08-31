ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Seneca Park Zoo has revealed the growth on their Masai giraffe, Kipenzi, is a type of cancer, according to biopsy results.

On August 15, 2023, Kipenzi had a procedure to biopsy a growth on her jaw. The biopsy was sent to the Cornell Animal Health Diagnostic Lab for testing.

According to the Seneca Park Zoo, the tests revealed the growth squamous cell carcinoma. Officials say this is invasive through the jawbone.

“Given the location of the tumor within the bone of the jaw, there is no way to remove it without compromising Kipenzi’s ability to eat and ruminate, or chew cud,” Seneca Park Zoo Veterinarian Dr. Chris McKinney said. “The prognosis is poor. This type of tumor is rare in giraffes, but in the few cases reported, the cancer spreads into the lymph nodes. Kipenzi is currently doing very well and does not require any medication. She is showing no signs of discomfort and is eating well.”

Seneca Park Zoo officials say they are going to closely monitor Kipenzi to be able to document any changes with the tumor, or her behavior.

Kipenzi’s appetite will be monitored daily and will report decreases in the amount of food that she eats. Routine exams will track the way Kipenzi holds her jaw and chews. They will also see if she is losing weight.

Once a month, Seneca Park Zoo officials will have x-rays taken to monitor damage to the roots of her teeth. As the tumor continues to grow, this is a possibility.

Dr. McKinney says if staff sees that Kipenzi is in pain, they will have to make some “difficult decisions.”

“Unfortunately, this tumor will grow to a point that it causes severe pain in her jaw and prevents her from being able to eat. If we are seeing signs that Kipenzi is in pain and medications are not helping her, then we will have to make the difficult decision for euthanasia to prevent her from suffering,” Dr. McKinney said.