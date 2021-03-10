Developer chosen for plan to build canalside neighborhood in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State selected a Buffalo company to develop what it calls a “transformative pocket neighborhood” along the Erie Canal in Canastota.

According to a news release from Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, the Savarino Companies was selected to develop a “neighborhood that incorporates a blend of housing, mixed-use commercial space and recreational opportunities.”

Canastota Mayor Roseanne Warner said, “This project will be a tremendous step forward in our efforts to bring visitors and new residents alike to Canastota. We are hopeful that it will demonstrate to other communities how to repurpose and revitalize their waterfronts. We are grateful to NYPA and the Canal Corporation for recognizing the potential of this project and look forward to working with the developer to bring it to life.”

Madison County was the first place winner in a 2018 competition to reimagine the canals. It will receive $1.5 million in state funds for the project

The county envisions “various styles of housing to accommodate residents in different stages of their lives to encourage community-building,” according to the release.

The site is about 2.5 acres along the canal off of East Center Street.