Developer to buy M&T building in Downtown Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — M&T Bank has planned to sell its regional headquarters building in Clinton Square to a Washington D.C. developer.

The head of Douglas Development plans to return the building to its glory days and help rejuvenate Downtown Syracuse.

The plan is to build apartments on the upper floors of the building and create retail space on the first floor.

M&T is not leaving Downtown and is moving just a few blocks away to the 200 block of South Clinton Street.

M&T employs 140 people at its Downtown Syracuse location.

