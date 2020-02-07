Developers show off plans to revitalize Ithaca’s waterfront

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s a city known to be “gorges.” Now, Ithaca wants be known for much more with what developers have named the City Harbor initiative.
Soon, the land that used to be home to the old Johnson Boat Yard along the Cayuga Inlet will have a new look and purpose.
City Harbor has been in the works for years, but now that city leaders have expanded the zoning, the project can begin.
The first phase of the project includes two new residential buildings with 96 one/two bedroom apartments, space for medical offices and a restaurant.
“Our mission is to make our community a place where people want to live and work and business can thrive here,” said Heather McDaniel, president of Tompkins County Area Development.
As the population continues to grow in Tompkins County, so is the demand for housing.
In addition to those living in the residential complex, waterfront access will be available for everyone in the community, including visitors from out of town.
“How transformative it will be for our community to have access for everybody to come down and enjoy the waterfront and visitors alike,” explained McDaniel.
Phase one of the project is expected to take one-and-a-half years. The second phase includes a third residential building, adding 50-60 more units.
The construction for the project is expected to start in May.
“There is no real thriving waterfront community yet, so I think what we’re doing here is inviting the public, not only Ithacans but from the county and beyond to come and use the waterfront in a totally new way,” said Costa Lambrou, City Harbor partner of Lambrou Real Estate.
