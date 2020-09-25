DeWitt boil water order lifted for some residents, remains in effect for others

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Boil Water Order for Town of DeWitt residents has been partially lifted. The properties shown on the map below should continue to boil water before use.

For a list of the properties affected, click here.

Construction on three new chlorine injection systems is complete and the Town will continue collecting water samples on an ongoing basis. Residents will be alerted when the boil water advisory is lifted.

Two successive tests have confirmed no presence of coliforms, and the recommended levels of chlorine in the water for part of the Town of DeWitt, and Onondaga County has approved the lab’s test results.

“We are doing everything we can to resolve this crisis quickly and effectively and also to prevent events like this in the future; the unusual confluence of hotter summer weather and stagnant water – due to low use and low occupancy as a result of the COVID-19 virus – in our Town office buildings was the source of the water issue,” said Town of DeWitt Supervisor Ed Michalenko.

The Town is also flushing hydrants in affected areas and working with area business offices and office complexes, requesting they flush water systems in their buildings as well.

For those residents in areas where the boil water order has been lifted, tap water is safe to drink but residents are advised to take steps before drinking any water. Residents should flush the water by running all of their taps on full for at least five minutes, replace water filters, and flush appliances with direct water connections or water tanks, like automatic ice makers, with enough water to completely replace all water in the lines or tanks. Click here for a checklist of tasks to complete before using your water again.