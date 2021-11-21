DeWitt Community Church feeding families this Thanksgiving

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The DeWitt Community Church is making sure families in need have food on the table this Thanksgiving.

Sunday afternoon, members of the church were packing and loading 60 boxed meals with all of the fixings.

Each box also comes with a gift card to buy turkeys.

Every single item was donated by the congregation and members of the community.

“We want to make sure that we reach into the community, letting them know we care about them,” said Rev. Alan Rudnick. “We see them, and we want to be the force of good in DeWitt and the surrounding community.”

The church is partnering with Clear Path for Veterans and other community centers to distribute the boxes.