DeWitt dermatologist volunteers service, supplies to support COVID-19 crisis

Local News
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Brian Raphael’s practice, Empire Dermatology, is quiet these days. He’s called off most procedures that can wait and set his staff up with telemedicine video conferencing to treat patients at home.

“Instead of sitting around in the house, I thought it would be necessary to help contribute,” said Raphael.

He started this weekend, by signing up as a medical volunteer with the Onondaga County Health Department.

The doctor is offering to swab patients, man phone lines or do anything asked of him.

Additionally, Raphael is willing to share some of his supplies. He’s got a stock of surgical masks, gloves and chemicals to preserve virus samples that he’s offering to Onondaga County or New York State, if it’s needed.

People looking to donate supplies are asked to contact Onondaga County’s Department of Emergency Management by calling (315) 435-2525 or emailing emweb01@ongov.net.

