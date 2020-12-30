DeWitt industrial accident kills employee

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating the death of an employee at a DeWitt manufacturing company.
On Wednesday, December 30 around 6 a.m. James Cowles, 62 of Clay, was found by another Buckeye Corrugated Inc. employee pinned between a tractor cab and a detached box trailer.
An initial investigation indicated Cowles may have been detaching the truck from the trailer and that the incident was an accident.
Cowles died at the scene.
DeWitt Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call them at 315-449-3640 or email Tips@TownofDeWitt.com.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Mega Millions, Powerball finish year with 2nd highest jackpots
- NYS Fairgrounds turn into winter wonderland for Ice Sculpting Masters event
- LIVE: Federal officials give update on US COVID-19 vaccination effort
- The major stories that we might forget about when we look back on 2020
- Gov. Cuomo makes an announcement at Moynihan Train Hall
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App