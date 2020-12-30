DeWitt industrial accident kills employee

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are investigating the death of an employee at a DeWitt manufacturing company.

On Wednesday, December 30 around 6 a.m. James Cowles, 62 of Clay, was found by another Buckeye Corrugated Inc. employee pinned between a tractor cab and a detached box trailer.

An initial investigation indicated Cowles may have been detaching the truck from the trailer and that the incident was an accident.

Cowles died at the scene.

DeWitt Police are continuing their investigation. Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to call them at 315-449-3640 or email Tips@TownofDeWitt.com.